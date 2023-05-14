Thanakorn invites patriots to exercise their rights

Nonthaburi, May 14 – Thanakorn has exercised his right to invite patriotic Thai people to exercise their right to vote. while the same polling station found the names of more voters by unknown host Plus, the officials said they had the right to vote. prepare for inspection

Election atmosphere at polling stations 27-29, Bang Khen Municipality, Mueang District, Nonthaburi Province. The area of the multi-purpose building, Chaloem Phrakiat 80th Anniversary Park was full of hustle and bustle, with many people queuing up to exercise their rights. In Unit 29, Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office to exercise their rights as well along with inviting the public The whole country of Thais who are patriotic come out to exercise their right to vote because this election is considered important to the people of the country. And is confident that the ECT will organize the elections smoothly. From observing various polling stations, it can be seen that people have exercised their rights quite a lot.

Reporters reported that this polling place It was found that there was a slight problem because Mr. Nick Wattanapat, one of the exercisers, had informed the unit staff. Ready to show documents that there are 6 voters at home in the house registration, but suddenly there is a list of people who have the right to register one more person, having just received the document this morning. Name is Mr. Nutsakon Confident love studying into the house registration who had never known and wondered how it came to be therefore want to check But the unit officer informed me that the person had the correct name. Therefore have the right to exercise the right to vote in this unit. because the officer is the destination

Mr. Nick said that after exercising his rights, he would complain and ask at the district registrar’s office what had happened. Why did someone unknown come to the house and believe Probably not a single case. There may be more cases like this that indicate that the election is not transparent. so request Let the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) check with .-

Source: Thai News Agency