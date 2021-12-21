Published by
The Bangkok Post
Thailand coach Mano Polking said on Monday his men are ready to take on defending champions Vietnam in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals in Singapore. The last-four match-ups were determined on Sunday after Indonesia defeated Malaysia 4-1 and Vietnam beat Cambodia 4-0. The results meant Indonesia topped Group B ahead of the Vietnamese on goal difference. In the two-legged semi-finals, Indonesia will meet Group A runners-up Singapore on Dec 22 and Dec 25, while Vietnam will take on Group A champions Thailand on Dec 23 and Dec 26. All matches will take place at Singapore’s National Stadium. Th…