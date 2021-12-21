Published by

Reuters

By Liz Lee, Mei Mei Chu and A. Ananthalakshmi KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s government and companies must address mounting allegations of workplace abuse of migrant labourers who fuel the country’s economy, or face risks to its export-reliant growth model, experts warn. Malaysia has for decades banked on migrant workers to power mainstay manufacturing and agriculture, becoming an integral part of the global supply chain for products as diverse as semiconductors, iPhone components, medical gloves and palm oil. But as the reliance on foreign labour has increased, so have complaints of abus…

Read More