Telesis Bio Releases BioXp® Select Kits to Enable DNA Amplification and Scale-up

New Releases Extend the BioXp® Select Product Line, Further Expanding the Utility, Speed, and Impact of the BioXp® Automated Synthetic Biology Workstation

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced continued expansion of the BioXp® Select Kit product line, releasing two novel kits to enable DNA amplification and scale-up.

The BioXp® Select DNA Cloning and Amplification Kit and the BioXp® Select Plasmid Amplification Kit enable on-demand and automated synthesis and amplification of transfection-scale DNA beginning from the customers own DNA fragments or plasmid DNA, overnight and at the push of a button. This is expected to enable researchers to optimize their discovery workflows by reducing the time and steps for cloning and scale-up of DNA required for their testing and analysis.

“Common to many workflows is the need to scale DNA constructs to transfection-scale quantities. The BioXp® System enables one to automate cell-free DNA amplification and scale-up, reducing time and eliminating manual bacterial steps. We believe this can accelerate discovery, particularly in the areas of screening large number of lead candidates in antibody discovery, cellular immunotherapy, and protein engineering,” said Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder of Telesis Bio.

“These releases represent our commitment to open our platform and provide scientists the flexibility to adapt the BioXp® System to their process and begin with their own materials. We believe that enabling scientists to begin the cloning, amplification, and mRNA synthesis process from their own linear DNA or plasmid DNA will empower them to advance their research and accelerate their discoveries. Throughout 2023, we plan to release additional BioXp® kits that enable cloning and DNA amplification, as well as to automate NGS Library Preparation and CRISPR gRNA synthesis,” said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Telesis Bio.

For more information on BioXp® Select Amplification Kits or to place an order, please visit telesisbio.com/ products/bioxp-kits/dna- amplification/

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® systems consolidate, automate, and optimize the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, they deliver virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

