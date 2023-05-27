Surat Thani man arrested Use an ax to smash the young man’s head and kill his mother. put the corpse in a sack

Surat Thani, May 27- Arrested a young man in Surat Thani who is dissatisfied with a young man courting his mother. Hit him to death with an axe. put the body in a sack behind the house until the villagers found the body

On (May 27, ’23) at about 5:00 a.m., Mr. Sayan, 40 years old, the deceased visited the mother of the perpetrator, Mr. Suriya, 36 years old, Ban Song Subdistrict, Wiang Sa District, Surat Thani Province. on a regular basis causing dissatisfaction to the perpetrators Therefore waiting for the deceased while going to the bathroom next to the house When the deceased came out of the bathroom, he used an ax to hit the deceased’s head until he died. and put the body in a sack and drag it under the roof of the car behind the house where the accident happened

A villager came to find the body notified the police arrived at the scene The perpetrator was found in the house where the crime occurred. detained Ask to confess Use an ax to kill the deceased. then put it in a sack and dragged it behind the house, the real incident happened.-Thai News Agency

