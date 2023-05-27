Sonthi is breaking up a beggar gang, 37 suspects

Chonburi, May 27 – Arrested 37 foreigners for illegal immigration. forcing children to beggars at tourist sites in Chonburi Province, coordinating relationship detection if not parents Report more human trafficking

The Royal Thai Police with investigators at Bang Lamung Police Station, 50 people, arrested 37 foreigners, divided into 19 adults and 18 children inside the zinc shed. Soi Sukhumvit – Pattaya 7 and a townhome in Soi Naklua 14 after discovering that illegal immigrants and forcing children to beg for beggars in various tourist destinations Income per day not less than 300 – 1,000 baht

One of the accused said that Not a professional beggar But claiming to work at a hotel without any documents Ready to say that After the group of beggars made money Some people will take money to play cards.

Initially, the police coordinated with social development officials. and the Children’s Home in Chonburi Province Sorting and profiling to detect relationships between adults claiming to be the child’s parents Whether it’s true or not, if not, prepare to prosecute additional human trafficking cases.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency