Singapore inks numerous cooperation agreements with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

Singapore has signed many cooperation agreements with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to futher promote cooperation within the framework of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob’s state visits to the Central Asian nations.

During a visit to Kazakhstan from May 21-23, Yacob and her Kazakhstani counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev witnessed the signing of the services and investment agreement and three other deals on training cooperation in public administration, urban development, and trade negotiation.

At their talks, the two sides welcomed the regular exchange of high-level visits, and agreed that the two countries have opportunities to expand cooperation in many areas including trade and investment, energy, logistics and supply chain connection.

Meanwhile, Yacob and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on sharing experiences in tourism product marketing and destination during the Singaporean leader’s visit to Uzbekistan from May 23-25.

The two sides also signed three other agreements on cultural cooperation, and preventing and combating crime.

At their talks, they discussed extensively on a number of cooperation areas, including trade and investment, cultural exchange, and tourism and education.

Yacob’s trip is the first visit by a Singaporean President to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In January 2023, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyouev also paid a state visit to Singapore, and the two sides signed 10 MoUs on strengthening cooperation in the fields of transport, trade, education, and healthcare./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency