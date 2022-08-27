Riau Islands to be host for 2022 National Kickboxing Championship

Riau Islands aims to become the general champion

Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands Riau Islands will be the host for the 2022 National Kickboxing Championship scheduled to be held in Batam on October 6-9.

This year’s championship will feature 80 classes in which representatives from 34 provinces across Indonesia are planned to participate.

“It is an honor for Riau Islands to be chosen to be the host of the 2022 National Kickboxing Championship,” Chairman of the Riau Islands Kickboxing Board Sirajudin Nur noted here on Saturday.

He expects Riau Islands’ kickboxing athletes to record the best achievements at the event, given its status as the host.

Source: Antara News