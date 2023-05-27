Raids on meat soaked in formalin send pork pan shop

Chonburi 27 May-Chonburi Livestock Raids on meat production establishments Found parts of wild pork Soak in formalin Hydrogen peroxide and caustic soda Prepare to send to grilled pork shop. Confiscated items weighing more than 1 ton.

Officials of the Department of Livestock Development, Phan Thong Police Station and Chonburi Provincial Public Health to inspect a food production facility Registered as a limited partnership located in Phan Thong District, Chonburi Province after investigating illegal animal carcass smuggling To produce processed meat for sale at Moo Pan shop in Chonburi Province and nearby provinces, found an establishment producing tai ton, sabai nang and crispy squid, with frozen filamentous filaments detected. Next to the box indicates imported from Germany 39 boxes weighing 500 kg. containing processed filaments soaked in caustic soda and 1 bucket of formalin, weighing 200 kg. Sabai Nang soaked in caustic soda Hydrogen peroxide and 2 barrels of formalin, weighing 400 kg, and 1 barrel of formalin-soaked crispy squid, weighing 100 kg. Certificate of origin not found. and no animal transport documents and legal carcasses

Officers use a preliminary formaldehyde test kit. Formalin was found in the water soaked with sabinang, squid and crispy squid, which were considered guilty according to the law. Animal Epidemic Act 2015, section 31, importing carcasses without permission Punishable under section 68, imprisonment for not more than 2 years or a fine of not more than 200,000 baht, and section 22 without documents to move the carcass. Convicted of an offense under Section 65, imprisonment of not more than 2 years or a fine of not more than 40,000 baht, including an offense under the Food Act 1979, Section 25 (1) prohibiting the manufacture or sale of impure food punishable under section 58, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht

The officer therefore seized and seized more than 1,200 kg of goods. Bring all the evidence to the Phan Thong Police Station investigator, requiring the operator to present the relevant documents to the officer within 15 days. Will be prosecuted according to the law.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency