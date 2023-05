14 May 2023 Election Booth Atmosphere Nakhon Chai Si Subdistrict Election Unit, Dusit District, Bangkok Citizens and military officials continued to line up to exercise their right to vote continuously.

Dusit District, Nakhon Chai Si Subdistrict Constituency 7, from polling stations 33-40, has approximately 4,000 voters, most of whom are soldiers and families in the Saphan Daeng-Kiakkai area.

Source: Thai News Agency