PWI bans taking competency tests by illegitimate institutions

Jakarta The Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) bans its 20 thousand members from taking journalist competency tests organized by illegitimate institutions for violating Law. No. 40 of 1999 on the Press.

“PWI stresses that the only institution that has legitimacy to regulate and organize journalist competency tests is the Press Council,” PWI Chairman Atal Sembiring Depari noted in a written statement released here on Friday.

Based on the Press Law, only institutions certified by the Press Council are allowed to organize journalist competency tests, he said.

Source: Antara News