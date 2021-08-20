President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday reviewed a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination program organized for people residing on Kampung Pesilat street alley, Madiun district, East Java.

He reviewed the program following a visit to 3 Mejayan Junior High School, Madiun district, where a vaccination program had also been organized for students.

“I really appreciate this door-to-door (vaccination) program, since the vaccination is conducted by visiting the residents, coming to the village, then residents get vaccinated at their respective homes,” Widodo said in a press release issued by the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat here on Thursday.

The President said he hopes that the door-to-door vaccination program runs well and is carried out in other provinces in the country.

According to Widodo, such vaccination programs can provide easy access to vaccines for the public. The door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination program is an excellent service for the public, so it is hoped that it will reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, he added.

“We hope that the vaccination program for children, then this door-to-door vaccination program, can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in our country,” he said.

During the vaccination review, the President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), Budi Gunawan, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, and Madiun district head Ahmad Dawami.

The Indonesian government launched nationwide vaccinations on January 13, 2021 in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19. President Widodo was the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

According to data from the Health Ministry, at least 56,322,284 people have received the first vaccine dose and 30,590,045 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19 as of August 19, 2021. (

Source: Antara News