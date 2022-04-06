President of Chile Appoints New Director of InvestChile

Karla Flores is an economist and holds a master’s degree in Applied Macroeconomics from the Universidad Católica de Chile. She is the first woman to hold the position of InvestChile’s managing director since its foundation in 2016.

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has appointed economist Karla Flores Mardones as the new managing director of InvestChile, the public agency that promotes foreign investment in the country.

Flores is an economist from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and holds a master’s degree in Applied Macroeconomics from the same university.

At the time of her appointment by President Boric, she was working as a senior international consultant in the Integration and Trade Sector of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the Southern Cone.

Her work experience includes a position as Chief Economist and Head of InvestChile’s Development and Policy Advocacy Unit, where she directed the agency’s relationship with international and multilateral organizations in matters related to improving the investment climate, best practices and sustainability, and the design of the national strategy for investment promotion. She was also an economist of Financial Stability Management at the Banco Central de Chile. In the private sector, she developed her career within the field of economic studies in the banking and research sectors.

Karla Flores is the first woman to hold the position of InvestChile´s managing director since its foundation in 2016. She began her duties on April 1, 2022.

The Government is grateful to the former managing director of InvestChile, commercial engineer Andrés Rodríguez Rowe, for his work.

