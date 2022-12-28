Port managers must build more green, smart ports: Minister

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has urged port managers to establish green and smart ports that are sustainable and environmentally friendly.

“Green and smart port is not only a (development) concept, but a necessity to be built consistently,” he remarked at the “2022 Green Port Award” themed “Indonesia Towards the Implementation of Sustainable World-Class Ports.”

The event was held by the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment here on Wednesday.

According to the minister, port activities have a direct impact on the environment, for instance, if there is an oil spill, it can pollute the environment. Hence, port managers need to be prepared to mitigate the impact of such activities.

The Transportation Ministry is committed to developing smart and green ports across Indonesia by issuing policies to ensure port managers maintain environmental sustainability at ports, Sumadi said.

It is hoped that the “2022 Green Port Award” will motivate port managers and other stakeholders in the shipping sector to make concrete efforts and show their commitment to protecting the environment and improving their business performance, he added.

The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment is targeting to make 149 ports in Indonesia green and smart by 2024.

Currently, there are 14 ports that have implemented the green and smart port concept.

On Wednesday, the “2022 Green Port Award” was bestowed to a number of harbors managed by state-owned enterprises, including PT Petrokimia Gresik’s Self-Use Terminal (TUKS), PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur’s Special Terminal, and PT Pelindo Sub Regional Bali-Nusa Tenggara’s Benoa Harbor.

PT Pelindo Regional 3’s Tenau Kupang Port, PT Pelindo Container Terminal’s Semarang Container Terminal, PT Pelindo Regional 2’s Banten Ciwandan Port, and PT Pelindo Regional 2’s Pontianak Kijing Terminal also received the award.

The award was also presented to PT Pelindo Container Terminal’s Teluk Lamong Terminal, Indonesia Port Corporation’s (IPC’s) Tanjung Priok Container Terminal, and PT Krakatau Bandar Samudera’s Public Terminal.

Source: Antara News