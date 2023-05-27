Police chief sits as chairman of the Technology Crime Suppression Subcommittee

BANGKOK, May 274 – The DES minister has appointed the Commissioner-General of Police as the chairman of a sub-committee to drive technological crime prevention, urging the government and related agencies to integrate their work in combating online crimes. Creating cyber vaccine immunity for the public after being satisfied with the work Case statistics began to decline continuously.

Today (May 27, 2023) at the National Police Office, Pol.Lt.Gen. and society, or DES, as the chairman of the board to prevent, suppress and solve the problem of disseminating false information on social media. Signed the Order of the Technology Crime Suppression Committee No. 3/2566, dated 17 May 2023, on the appointment of a Sub-Committee for Technology Crime Prevention by appointing Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittipraphat The Commissioner of Police is the chairman of the sub-committee. There is the permanent secretary of the Ministry of DES and Pol. Lt. Gen. Natthon because Sunthorn is an adviser. There are government agencies involved as sub-committees. as well as representatives of the Bankers’ Association participating in the working group Has important powers and duties, such as discussing with relevant agencies in complying with the Royal Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crimes B.E. 2023 Disclosure or Exchange of Information notification of evidence determination of reasonable grounds for suspicion or any other legal practice Including building immunity for government agencies and the private sector to disseminate by holding a meeting together at least once a month to enforce the law. to be more efficient both dimensions of protection repression and public relations in the form of integration

In the past, the Royal Thai Police has continually focused on the prevention and suppression of technological crimes according to government policies. both dimensions of suppression with the arrest of a large number of offender networks, the latest arrest of a gang of criminals claiming to be a bank Various agencies send SMS links to suck money, along with items in the middle of a mobile car. various signaling devices, and in this period (15-31 May ’23), there is a mobilization to clean up online crime, horse account, Sim Ma, arresting more than 100 cases.

defense Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Implementing a cyber vaccination program Build people’s immunity Collaborate with the government, private sector and other sectors to produce media to provide online knowledge. Send different types of alarms Keep the people coming And produce cyber teachers, including Teacher A (police) 116 people and Teacher B (police together with the public) 8,132 people to spread knowledge to people in educational institutions and communities.

and is a partner in pushing The Technology Crime Suppression Decree B.E. In the suppression of horse accounts, SIM horses, the bank’s immediate freeze of accounts causing people when being deceived by fraudsters to transfer money from their accounts You can call the bank’s hotline. for the bank to temporarily suspend the transaction and enter the login information Let other banks and business operators who transfer all amounts know and suspend the transaction immediately. Then, the victim is required to report a complaint to the investigating officer within 72 hours in order to issue a written order to suspend the transaction within 7 days from the date of the complaint.”

A spokesman for the police said, “The result of the commitment to work of the commander-in-chief of the police with his subordinate police officers. together with related agencies operating in all dimensions Both suppression, prevention and pushing for the law. As a result, the current statistics of online cases has dropped from an average of 790 cases per day, down to 673 cases per day. Accounts can be frozen immediately from 87 million baht to 92 million baht, although the law has only been passed for a few months.

However, the appointment order Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Subcommittee appointed Pol. Gen. Damrongsak chairman of the sub-committee will make the prevention and suppression of crime more effective especially the integration dimension To have a meeting together at least once a month is believed to help reduce online crime cases continuously. People are less deceived.

Police chief warns people who are still astray Join the crooks in the scam. Please don’t be selfish about the income presented. If you are arrested, prosecuted, you will face high penalties. Including people who open horse accounts, various horse sims as well as for the general public, don’t be fooled. Don’t rush to make a decision. If you receive a phone call, SMS and don’t transfer anything easily. If in doubt, contact your bank. government agency Or notify or consult the police at the online reporting center, hotline number 1441 or 081-8663000, 24 hours a day.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency