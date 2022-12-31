Police chief asks people to remain alert for Omicron

National Police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has urged Indonesians to stay alert in the face of the Omicron threat, citing the infections reported in the country.

“Once again, I remind people because we are currently facing the new variant (of COVID-19) which has started to transmit among people,” he said while reviewing COVID-19 vaccinations at Celebes Convention Center here on Friday.

The community must, therefore, implement the health protocols and avoid mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the new variant, Omicron, he said.

“It is better to stay at home with our family. No need to gather outside (home), because transmission can occur. This is what we need to take care of,” he said.

Aside from compliance with the health protocols, people must get vaccinated promptly to boost immunity against COVID-19, he added.

Those who test positive for Omicron must remain disciplined in following the quarantine policy to prevent the variant from spreading, he advised.

“We have to be able to protect and save our brothers and sisters, our families, from being exposed to the existing variants, both Delta and Omicron,” he remarked.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of December 31, 2021, at least 4,262,720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, while 4,114,334 people have recovered, and 144,094 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in Indonesia on December 16, 2021. So far, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 68.

Source: Antara News