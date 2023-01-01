Papua calls for health protocol implementation despite PPKM revocation

The provincial government of Papua urged the community to keep implementing health protocols and get vaccinated even though the government had revoked the public activity restrictions (PPKM) policy.

Head of the COVID-19 Daily Task Force of Papua William R Manderi here on Sunday, said that even though the PPKM policy had been lifted, the task force would continue to remind the community to keep complying with the health protocols and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 Task Force of Papua will follow the directions from the central (government), in this case, the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.

The task force continues to encourage regional heads in districts and cities to accelerate vaccination to reach the target that has been set, Manderi said.

He affirmed that the approach that the task force uses is conducting the dissemination of information to encourage people to keep complying with the health protocols.

“Vaccination acceleration efforts will immediately be made in regions that have not reached the target,” he added.

President Joko Widodo, on Friday, December 30, 2022, announced an end to the PPKM policy, which was enforced to control COVID-19 transmission in Indonesia.

The revocation of the PPKM policy means that there will be no more restrictions on public activities and mobility, he said.

“However, I ask all people and the nation to remain careful and vigilant,” the president said.

Indonesia has become one of the success stories of the effort to balance pandemic handling with maintaining economic stability, he said.

The president noted that as of November 27, 2022, Indonesia recorded only 1.7 COVID-19 cases per 1 million population, with the weekly positivity rate pegged at just 3.35 percent.

Indonesia also recorded a 4.79-percent bed occupancy ratio and 2.39-percent fatality rate, he added.

Source: Antara News