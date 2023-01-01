Lombok Airport records 1.9 million air passengers in 2022

Lombok Airport recorded that it had served as many as 1,979,767 passengers in 2022, which increased from 1,079,196 passengers in 2021.

“Passengers of Lombok Airport increased by 83.4 percent,” General Manager of Lombok Airport Rahmat Adil Indrawan stated in a written statement here on Sunday.

According to him, his side, together with the Transportation Office and Tourism Office of West Nusa Tenggara, welcomed the arrival of the first batch of air passengers who landed at Lombok Airport in 2023 on Sunday morning by giving a typical woven scarf of Lombok and souvenirs to the passengers.

“Welcoming the first passenger is a tradition as a form of welcome greetings to Lombok as well as our appreciation to airport service users and flight crew. We hope that in 2023, the aviation and tourism industries can recover and revive,” he remarked.

Apart from welcoming the passengers, Lombok Airport also held a live music show to entertain passengers at the airport.

On Saturday (December 31, 2022), Lombok Airport also presented a Gandurong Dance performance and gave souvenirs to release the last batch of air passengers in 2022.

Source: Antara News