OR-Ohkajhu donates plastic to cover Chiang Mai farmers’ farms

Bangkok 27 May-OR-Ohkajhu Donate plastic to cover Chiang Mai farmers’ houses to promote organic production

Mr. Disatat Panyarachun, Chief Executive Officer, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited or OR, revealed that he had joined the company. Growing Vegetables Because I Love Mom Co., Ltd. (“OKJ”), the manager of the health food restaurant “Oh Kajhu” donated plastic to cover the house. to Mae Wang farmers in the amount of 45 farmhouses and Samoeng farmers in the amount of 20 farms at Mae Wang District, Chiang Mai Province through the “Organic Crop Production Promotion Project”

It is one of the joint plans to promote the production of organic crops. To support and promote Thai growers to have consistent, quality agricultural products and generate stable income for farmers in a sustainable way, OR has supported more than 200,000 baht in funds to purchase plastic materials to cover the greenhouse area, 150 microns, which Made from plastic pellets of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited or GC, which will improve agricultural productivity by 20-100% by protecting crops from wilting during the summer. And it helps prevent plants from stunting or not being able to harvest. and resulting in poor quality produce and cannot be sold during the rainy season It is considered to be a synergy of businesses both inside and outside the PTT Group to elevate the positive impact on all stakeholders in a comprehensive manner. Ready to open the door for cooperation to grow together sustainably.

Growing vegetables because I love my mother Co., Ltd. will support knowledge about growing crops. Including supporting and purchasing organic products from farmers’ groups It determines the type of organic vegetables. and suggesting the use of various biological products and follow up during planting since sowing Land preparation, transplanting, watering, prevention and limitation of diseases and pests. until the proper harvest In order to get quality produce and meet standards, Growing Vegetables Because I Love Mae Co., Ltd. will buy vegetables from Thai farmers, accounting for about 20% of the total vegetables used per day of the number of vegetables currently used. or approximately 1 million baht per month which helps farmers to have a career and earn a stable income

this cooperation It is also in line with the approach to creating a sustainable future through OR SDGs, especially in the area of “S-Small” or creating opportunities for small people. To help encourage farmers to have a stable income. have a better quality of life And continue to grow strong and sustainable.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency