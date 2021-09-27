Papua Police Chief Insp.Gen.Mathius Fakhiri affirmed that extra personnel of Nemangkawi Task Force, sent to Kiwirok Sub-district, Pegunungan Bintang District, would continue crackdown on armed Papuan terrorists.

The task force personnel who had arrived in Kiwirok would probe the recent attack of members of the Lamek Tablo-led separatist terrorist group on innocent civilians, including healthcare workers, Fakhiri said.

The reinforcement is aimed at restoring peace and security in Kiwirok, he told ANTARA in Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province, on Saturday.

To this end, the Nemangkawi Task Force personnel would be stationed there until the law and order, and peace in Kiwirok, about 230 kilometers away from Jayapura city, could have been restored, he said.

On the morning of September 13, 2021, several members of the Lamek Tablo-led separatist terrorist group had reportedly torched several public facilities, including a public health center, and homes in Kiwirok.

The separatist terrorists also got into a gun fight with Indonesian security personnel during which one army personnel sustained minor injuries on his right arm after a bullet ricocheted struck him.

The wounded army personnel has been identified as 1st Private Ansar from the 403/WP Infantry Battalion.

The Papuan terrorists also reportedly assaulted and tortured several health workers from the Kiwirok Public Health Center. As a result, a health worker died while four others sustained serious injuries.

The fallen healthcare worker was identified as Gabriela Meilan. She died after being tortured by the terrorists, said officials.

On September 17, 2021, the wounded soldier and nine healthcare workers who survived the terrorists’ brutality were evacuated from Kiwirok Sub-district in Pegunungan Bintang District to Jayapura City.

The health workers have been identified as Lukas Luji, Marthinus Deni Setya, Siti Khotijah, Dr.Restu Pamanggi, Marselinus Ola Atanila, Patra, Emanuel Abi, Katrianti Tandila, and Kristina Sampe Tonapa.

The evacuees were transported on a Caracal transport military helicopter to the capital of Papua Province to Marthen Indey Hospital for medical treatment.

