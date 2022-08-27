Ministry helps family move to East Java from East Kalimantan

Samarinda, East Kalimantan The Social Affairs Ministry flew a freelance house builder, Poniran, and his family from West Kutai district, East Kalimantan, to Tuban district, East Java, after a work accident left Poniran incapable of work.

Poniran fell while building a swallow house and suffered a broken spine, thereby requiring treatment.

“I would like to thank East Kalimantan’s National Journalist Association, which facilitated us in handling Mr. Poniran and his family, so that they could be sent back to Tuban by ship last night,” head of the Budi Luhur Center in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, Badriah, said from Samarinda on Saturday.

The Budi Luhur Center, Banjarbaru, under the authority of the Social Affairs Ministry, looks into cases of people who have no money to resolve issues and require immediate assistance.

One such case was Poniran’s, which was handled by Munanto, a volunteer at the association. With the help of the ministry, Poniran and his family were flown back home.

Source: Antara News