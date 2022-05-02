Minister to observe Soekarno-Hatta Airport on D-1 of Eid

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi monitored the situation on D-1 of 2022 Eid al-Fitr at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Sunday.

He informed that the number of passengers at Soekarno-Hatta Airport this year was higher than in 2019 Eid al-Fitr

“On D-3, there were 141,000 passengers. This means that it is about three percent higher than that in 2019. This indicates that economic activities are moving,” he said at Terminal 2 of Soekarno Hatta Airport, on Sunday.

During the monitoring, he took his time to converse with several passengers at the departure terminal.

One of the passengers, Otto, expressed his joy at being able to go to his hometown this year. He was departing for Belitung.

“We can see that there are a crowd of passengers here. (This is) a moment which Indonesians have long awaited for, (since) we haven’t been able to go to our hometowns for two years. So, our longing is unimaginable. Thank you the government for your good work and for giving us the opportunity to partake in Eid homecoming this year,” he said.

Another passenger, Fanny, who would leave for Lampung, expressed her happiness as she was able to fly to her hometown after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic.

“Thank God, the government has allowed us to go home this year,” she said.

The minister’s entourage during his inspection at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, included the Director General of Civil Aviation, Novie Riyanto; the President Director of PT Angkasa Pura II Muhammad Awaluddin; the President Director of PT Airnav Indonesia Polana B. Pramesti; and the Head of Region I Soekarno-Hatta Tangerang Airport Authority Yufridon Gandoz Situmeang.

The President Director of PT Angkasa Pura II, Muhammad Awaluddin, stated that the number of passengers in Soekarno-Hatta Airport on D-1 of Eid saw some decline compared to the peak on D-3 and D-2.

PT Angkasa Pura served 900 flights and some 125,000 passengers on D-1 of Eid at Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Source: Antara News