Minister Sumadi inaugurates three renovated stations in Central Java

Currently, 350 buses can enter Mangkang Station – earlier, it was only 20 buses.

Jakarta Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi officiated three revitalized type A bus stations in Central Java Province, comprising Mangkang Station in Semarang City, Tirtonadi Station in Solo City, and Bulupitu Station in Purwokerto City, on Saturday.

The minister conducted the inauguration at the Mangkang Station while dispatching participants of the Free Eid Al-Fitr Returning Trip Program initiated by the Central Java Provincial Government.

Sumadi noted that the three bus stations were currently in a clean and good condition.

The revitalization of Mangkang Station was based on the concept of a mall, while the Tirtonadi Station and Bulupitu Station were renovated based on the concept of a community center hub.

Source: Antara News