Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has lauded Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta, for setting an “excellent” example on implementing the COVID-19 health protocols.

“We laud the strict implementation of health protocols here (at Ragunan Zoo),” he said at the zoo, here, on Saturday.

Uno praised the zoo authorities and said visitors seemed to be complying with the mask-wearing rule until the end of operating hours.

He noted that visitors were also keeping their distance even though they were visiting the zoo with their families.

The number of visitors at Ragunan Zoo on the first day of 2022 stood at 18 thousand, he disclosed.

According to the minister, as many as 30 thousand visitors have registered online for visiting the zoo on Sunday.

“It means that what Ragunan Zoo has achieved is something we should be grateful for,” he remarked.

He also highlighted that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) around the area have started to revive again after being hit by the pandemic. In this case, various creative economy actors, such as those producing ondel-ondel dolls, have begun to go back to work again, Uno noted.

The minister then invited all parties to work together to innovate with contemporary approaches to create a people’s economic breakthrough that can touch all aspects of society.

“Let us work hand in hand together with new innovations. With contemporary approaches, we present a people’s economic breakthrough that can touch people’s lives,” he remarked.

Uno also expressed the hope that besides making people happy, tourism would have an impact on conservation, like at Ragunan Zoo.

Source: Antara News