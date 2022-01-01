Published by

In news that might bring some measure of relief to Persebaya Surabaya’s plans for the second half of the 2021/22 Liga 1 Indonesia season, the Bajul Ijo’s Sierra Leone defender Alie Sesay was not included in his national team’s final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. 27-year old Sesay was included in Sierra Leone’s 40-man provisional squad for the AFCON, however, head coach John Keister has decided against including the Leicester City graduate in his final 28-man squad for the tournament. Sesay’s omission from Sierra Leone’s AFCON squad may come as a blessing for Persebaya, with the…

