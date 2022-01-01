Published by

Philippine Star

Luisa Morales – Philstar.com January 1, 2022 | 12:09pm MANILA, Philippines — After arguably the best year in Philippine sports in recent history, 2022 is set to bring a bevy of sporting events for Filipino athletes. From international competitions to local leagues and collegiate sports, there will be no shortage of action all year round. Headlining the busy 2022 calendar is the Beijing Winter Olympics set to unfurl on February. As of now, the Philippines has one representative in skier Asa Miller. It will be Miller’s second straight appearance in the Winter Games. After a historic peformance i…

Read More