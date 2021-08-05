Military-police synergy paramount to optimal handling of COVID-19: TNI

Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI) Commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto laid emphasis on military-police synergy for ensuring serious and steady handling of COVID-19 in the country.

It is the collective responsibility of the military, police, and government officers to ensure public health, the TNI commander stated during his visit to a vaccination drive for factory workers conducted at the Kahatex Building in Bandung, West Java, on Thursday.

Tjahjanto also expressed gratitude to the frontline health workers that had persevered to provide health services to the public. He also committed to supporting TNI to conduct vaccination drives nationwide.

“To the health workers, you must pay attention to your health and well-being. I hope the Almighty God will always protect you, and your sincere dedication will be rewarded,” the TNI commander noted in his press statement.

He also expounded that the current government strategy to mitigate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic was aimed at promoting and enforcing health protocols of wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing, and washing hands frequently.

“Testing, tracing, and treatment of COVID-19 patients are essential to identify and segregate those infected from the healthy ones,” Tjahjanto stated.

The vaccination drive at the Kahatex Building is held for factory workers. Around 156 health workers were delegated from the military and police team,Padjadjaran University’s School of Medicine, and the Faculty of Nursing of the Education University of Indonesia (UPI) Sumedang to support the drive.

The workers’ representatives participating in the mass vaccination drive received staple food packages from the TNI commander and the National Police chief.

Apart from Tjahjanto, Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Commander of Siliwangi Regional Military Command Major General Nugroho Budi Wiryanto, West Java Police Chief Inspector General Ahmad Dofiri, and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil also observed the vaccination drive.



Source: Antara News