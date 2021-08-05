BPPT builds fast-charging prototype stations for electric vehicles

The Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) has been developing fast-charging prototype stations for battery electric motor vehicles, an official has said.

“The battery motor vehicles ecosystem, which consists of charging stations, battery energy sources, components, standard plugs, and information technology, will create a local market,” BPPT’s deputy for energy and material IT, Eniya Listiani, disclosed here on Thursday.

This year, BPPT is focusing on producing a one-kilowatt, fast-charging prototype station named Sonic R2 for two-wheeled electric vehicles, which has reached level six technological readiness, she said.

The prototype station will be able to charge two electric motorcycles at the same time, she added.

Listiani said her team has been working with Wijaya Karya Manufaktur Ltd and Wiksa Daya Pratama, a startup, to conduct prototype testing with real users.

Sonic AC, the prototype station version for four-wheeled vehicles, has reached level six technological readiness and can charge up to 22 kilowatts with alternating current, Listiani said. BPPT is working with PT Len Industri (Persero), a state-owned enterprise which is engaged in the electronics industry, to manage the prototype testing, she added.

“The rapid charging station prototype for four-wheeled electric vehicles with direct current, named Sonic DC, has level five technological readiness. This prototype’s power is 50 kilowatts,” Listiani informed.

Other than the development of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, BPPT is also building Sonic CSMS, a prototype application for charging station management.

The prototype, which has reached level seven technology readiness, is application-based and can be downloaded by Android and IOS users, she affirmed.

According to Minister of Transportation, Budi Karya Sumadi, the fast-charging technology at public electric vehicle charging stations (SPKLU) will increase public confidence in electric vehicles.

“The fast-charging stations are essential in increasing the trust of battery electric motor vehicles riders when riding on the road,” he remarked.

Source: Antara News