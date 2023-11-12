Luxury cruise ship brings 3,000 tourists to central localities



A Celebrity Cruises ship with more than 3,000 passengers and crew on board berthed at Chan May port, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on November 12.

The passengers will visit several central localities, including Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam.

According to Deputy Director General of Chan May Port Joint Stock Company Nguyen Van Chuong, cruise tourism has been on a good recovery, with many travel firms having registered to bring visitors to Chan May port.

During January – September, the port welcomed 12 cruise ships which carried more than 13,000 travelers, he said, adding the port expects to host 10 more international cruise ships until the end of this year.

Ngo Lam Thong, a US national, said while the ship docks at Chan May port for ten hours, he will visit the imperial citadel of Hue – a world heritage site to discover royal art and architecture.

He said returning Vietnam after more than 20 years, he is delighted at the country’s development and quality tourism service.

Chan May port

can accommodate 70,000 DWT vessels, and 225,000 GRT cruise ships. It is among 46 seaports in Southeast Asia selected by the Asia Cruise Association as a stopover for cruise ship.

Chan May Port Joint Stock Company said 30 cruise ships with 48,000 passengers and 18,700 crew members have registered to dock at the port in 2024./.