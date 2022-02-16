Lawmakers demand fresh investigation into FAA decision not to penalize Boeing for Max failures

Published by

The Seattle Times

Leading congressional Democrats have asked the Department of Transportation Inspector General’s Office to review what they see as the Federal Aviation Administration’s failure to hold Boeing accountable for serious lapses that contributed to the two 737 Max crashes. U.S. House Transportation chair Rep. DeFazio, D-Oregon, and aviation subcommittee chair Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington — who led a high-profile investigation into the crashes and made public key internal Boeing documents that revealed substantial failures — are pushing for civil action against Boeing and potentially against individ…

Read More