Lampung has potential to be main tourist destination: minister

Bandarlampung Lampung province has the potential to become a major tourist destination for both domestic and international tourists, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has said.

“The potential of Lampung is so very extensive, from culture, agriculture, to tourism. This is an advantage,” Uno remarked at the opening of the 2022 Krakatau Festival in South Lampung on Saturday.

Given the wealth of Lampung’s potentials, especially tourism sites, it could emerge as one of the main tourism destinations in the country, he pointed out.

“Lampung can be the main choice for traveling. If we look at the number of tourist attractions around the Greater Jakarta area, Lampung can serve as an alternative. With a distance (that can be covered in) only 2.5 hours, this is the closest tourist destination from the capital city,” he explained.

Good management of its tourism potential could bring more tourists to Lampung, he said.

