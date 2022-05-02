Jakarta Police deploy 572 officers to guard May Day rally

The Jakarta Police deployed 572 personnel to secure the May Day rally held in front of the General Elections Commission (KPU) Headquarters, here, on Sunday.

“The number of security personnel for ‘May Day’ rally is 572,” Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan, spokesman of the Jakarta Police, said here on Sunday.

The Police had received a notification letter regarding the demonstration from the coordinator of the rally.

“The Jakarta Metro Jaya Police has received notification letters from several elements, but the numbers are not too many,” he said.

He appealed to the protesters to convey their opinions in an orderly manner and not to disturb community activities, especially towards the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Separately, Director of the Jakarta Police’s Traffic Senior Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo said that there was no diversion of traffic flow despite the rally.

However, possible diversion of traffic flow would be carried out in accordance with traffic conditions at the location of the rally when it was necessary.

“It’s situational, depending on the developments. Beside,s the number of workers (joining the rally) is not large,” he said.

During the rally, Labor Party President Said Iqbal hoped that the General Elections Commission (KPU) would dare to eradicate money politics that might occur in the 2024 General Elections.

“We want the KPU to eradicate the practice of money politics. We want to remove the slogan ‘take the money, don’t choose the person’,” Said Iqbal told the press in front of the KPU building, Central Jakarta, on Sunday.

Money politics has the potential to produce legislative candidates who are corrupt. Hence, they would likely to produce corrupt laws which are not in favor of the people, the labor union leader said.

Iqbal, who just established Labor Party, hoped that the KPU commissioners will deliver honest and fair elections.

He also asked the KPU to not postpone the elections scheduled for February 14, 2024.

Source: Antara News