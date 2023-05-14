Indonesia to keep encouraging inclusive growth: finance minister

These policies reflect Indonesia’s commitment to creating a fair, inclusive, and sustainable growth and development. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati saidIndonesia would continue to encourage an inclusive growth and development by eradicating extreme poverty and reducing the prevalence rate of childhood stunting.”By accelerating structural reforms, we focus on addressing various discrepancies in such matters as human resources, infrastructure, and ministriesagencies’ roles,” she stated, as quoted from a statement received on Saturday. She noted that the attempts being made are aimed at improvingthe people’s welfare ascreatinga just and prosperous society is one of Indonesia’s major goals. She made the remarks as a discussant of adialogue entitled ‘Economic Policies in Pursuit of Welfare’. The event was part of a series of the G7 Dialogue with Partner Countries, held in Niigata, Japan, on May 12, 2023. Meanwhile, the dialogue was conducted as part of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Niigata on May 11-12, 2023, which discussed issues related to endeavors to increase public welfare. To realize the ideals, the Indonesian Government, among others, has increased the budget allocation for social protection, Indrawati continued. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the provision of social protection managed to reduce the poverty rate rather quickly from 10.2 percent in 2020 to 9.6 percent in 2022, she said. Furthermore, the government hasprovided a mandatory allocation in the state budget (APBN) for education and health sectors with a total of 20 percent and fivepercent respectively, she informed. The government has also implemented a gender-based responsive budgeting, disability-inclusive budgeting, as well as environmentally friendly government spending. “These policies reflect Indonesia’s commitment to creating a fair, inclusive, and sustainable growth and development,” she remarked. The G7 Dialogue with Partner Countries was held in two sessions. The first session was entitled ‘Tackling Immediate Challenges Facing Developing Countries, while the second one was entitled ‘Strengthening International Cooperation for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth’. Indrawati became the lead speaker at the first session of the dialogue to respond to the views of the Columbia University”sleading economist,Joseph Stiglitz. t the occasion, finance ministers and central bank governors of the G7 countries as well as partner countries conveyed their views on macroeconomic conditions and risks of developing countries as well as debt handling in low- and middle-income countries.

Source: Antara News Agency