Indonesia, Japan ink MoU on solutions for global health problems

The University of Indonesia (UI) and Japan’s National Center for Global Health and Medicine (NCGM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on solutions for global health problems.

Both institutions agreed to improve the clinical scientists’ skills, especially those at UI’s medical faculty. The MoU signing was conducted desk to desk between UI’s rector Prof. Ari Kuncoro and NCGM President Dr. Norihiro Kukudo.

UI’s medical faculty dean Prof. Ari Fahrial Syam, in a press statement received here on Thursday, remarked that the cooperation offered good opportunities for the university to participate in the Multi-Regional Clinical Trial (MRCT), an NCGM program partnered with Alliance for ASEAN & East Asia (ARISE).

“We are not only building the foundation for ARISE by conducting the beneficial discussions but also all the institutions here can open the opportunity to collaborate for further elaborative projects. We are looking forward to hearing more insights and ideas from all people, who are directly present here,” he remarked.

In addition, the cooperation was aimed at exploring the possible development on some research programs and other collaborations, such as the exchanges of students, staff, and researchers, he noted.

The cooperation between UI and NCGM encompasses human resource exchange, updated information exchange through mutual conferences, symposiums, or other scientific meetings on topics of common interest, as well as exploring the possibility of other research program developments.

Source: Antara News