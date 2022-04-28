Hong Kong to be gateway for CMR Surgical in APAC region

C MR Surgical to expand commercial roll out in world leading surgical robotic market

Leading teaching hospitals in Hong Kong – CUHK Medical Centre and Gleneagles Hospital – have introduced Versius

Cambridge, United Kingdom. 28 April 2022 00:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical – the global surgical robotics business – has today announced the introduction of the Versius® Surgical Robotic System in Hong Kong at CUHK Medical Centre (CUHKMC) and Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong (GHK). CUHKMC was the first hospital in Hong Kong to introduce Versius where it is being used as part of a multidisciplinary robotic programme, including general surgery and urology. At Gleneagles, Versius has been used first in gynaecologic surgery, with plans to expand into general surgery and others as part of a multispecialty programme.

With Versius, both CUHKMC and GHK are offering robotic assisted surgery directly to patients through state-of-the-art specialty centres, bringing accessible surgical care to more patients. With one of the longest life expectancies in the world, Hong Kong’s healthcare sector is a global leader in utilising high tech equipment and surgical solutions for patients, presenting a significant opportunity for Versius to be widely adopted in private and public hospitals. APAC will be a major growth engine for surgical robotics where rapid digitalisation, rising demand and access to healthcare innovation will drive further adoption of health technology and innovations like Versius.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical said: “We have eagerly awaited our launch in Hong Kong to offer the city’s world leading healthcare system access to pioneering new technology, I am thrilled that we have entered such a robust and innovative market. Hong Kong will be our springboard to the rest of APAC as we prepare for further developments in the region in due course and continue to set CMR Surgical on the global stage.”

Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council commented: “Hong Kong is a leader in embracing innovation and technology, including in Healthcare. A novel robotic system such as Versius that will positively impact patients fits perfectly into this mould. We are delighted that CMR has chosen Hong Kong as the launchpad for the Asia Pacific region as we believe that Hong Kong offers biotechnology companies an ideal springboard from which to expand into rapidly growing markets in Mainland China, Asia and around the world.”

While the benefits of keyhole surgery for patients such as shorter recovery time, less pain and a lower risk of surgical site infections are well recognised, traditional manual keyhole surgery can be difficult to perform, leading many complex procedures to be performed via open surgery.i Surgical robotic systems such as Versius provide increased accuracy, precision and dexterity for surgeons, allowing for more surgical procedures to be more easily performed through keyhole surgery. The size, portability and versatility of Versius has made it popular with hospitals and surgeons around the world and has made Versius a cornerstone in enabling more keyhole surgery.

Kin Cheung, Head of Far East of CMR Surgical said: “The impact of the pandemic has been felt across healthcare systems globally, and Hong Kong is no exception to this. With Hong Kong’s can-do spirit as their guide, hospitals are looking for innovative solutions that help to address this strain while providing accessible technology options to their patients. We are delighted to be partnering with leading hospitals, CUHK Medical Centre and Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, to expand the benefits of robotic keyhole surgery. It is great to see Versius standing out in Hong Kong and offering world leading surgeons a very different surgical robotic option. CMR will continue to expand our presence in Hong Kong in order to fulfil our customers’ growing demand.”

CMR has designed an agile commercial and pricing model to suit all global markets, increasing access for many people to minimal access (keyhole) surgery. The value of innovation Versius offers as a leading-edge robotic technology, fits well within an innovative and diverse healthcare ecosystem like Hong Kong’s and other markets in the APAC region.

To further invest into the market, CMR has partnered with leading training centre, the CUHK Jockey Club Minimally Invasive Surgical Skills Centre (Jockey Club MISSC), located within the Prince of Wales Hospital, to deliver training and professional education to surgical teams. The introduction of Versius in Hong Kong follows CMR Surgical’s expansion into a number of markets across Europe, Middle East, India and Australia where the system is being used to perform surgical procedures across a range of surgical specialities including gynaecology, colorectal surgery, thoracic, general surgery and urology.

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

