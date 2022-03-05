Governing an ocean of plastic pollution

Published by

The Bangkok Post

Images of plastic pollution in the ocean and on beaches are now commonplace, and the problem is likely to get worse. Last week, the OECD’s first Global Plastics Outlook revealed a dramatic increase in the plastic waste leaked into aquatic environments. While there are promising innovations that extract plastic from the ocean or intercept it in rivers, these projects will barely make a dent in the amount of plastic pollution in the world’s waterways. Even under the most optimistic projections, these technologies will affect only 5-10% of all plastic in the ocean. More than 1,000 organisations, …

Read More