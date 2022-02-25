Global central banks were on the same page. Ukraine may reshape that

By Howard Schneider and Leika Kihara (Reuters) -The well-scripted turn by global central banks towards tighter, post-pandemic monetary policy has been thrown into doubt by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a geopolitical upheaval likely to be felt differently across the world’s major economic centers. Risks policymakers face globally include a near immediate spike in the price of oil to above $100 dollars a barrel, and longer-term imponderables of what a European land war could do to confidence, investment, trade and the financial system. Central banks had been positioned for a head-on fight again…

