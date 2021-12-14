VistaJet’s Global 7500

Conservation, relaxation and immersion to keep exploring the world throughout the year

London, December 14, 2021: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announces its new 2022 shortlist of inspired journeys, exclusive escapes and preferred partners around the world.

As privacy and safety continue to be vital for global travelers, the demand for private flights continues on an upward trajectory — VistaJet organized over 9,000 flights in Q3 2021, an increase of 35% against last year and up 19% on pre-pandemic figures. And as clients prefer to travel with more of their friends and extended families, passenger numbers are also registering a 23% surge.

The changes in private travel habits do not stop here. VistaJet Members are requesting longer trips to reach destinations further afield across the globe, many of them choosing to embark on big adventures and far-flung expeditions — on a quest for new, thrilling and memorable moments. Recent incredible non-stop journeys include St Maarten to the Seychelles (14 hours 45 minutes flight time), Honolulu to Helsinki (13 hours 30 minutes flight time) and Liège to Jakarta (13 hours 30 minutes flight time). All made possible by VistaJet’s fleet of six brand new Global 7500 jets — with a range of 7,700 nautical miles, it is the largest, fastest and longest-range aircraft in business aviation, opening up a new world of long-haul private flying.

Continuing its partnership with a network of world-leading travel experts and properties, including PELORUS, Kisawa, EYOS, GUEST, Wilderness Safaris and Based On A True Story, VistaJet’s Private World grants its Members exclusive access with the simplest door-to-door service and a host of personal services to create unforgettable moments — the ultimate notion of private travel.

To inspire taking off for the most incredible life adventures in 2022, VistaJet’s collection of Private World recommendations include:

A family treasure hunt by submarine — the Bahamas

with PELORUS

Dive to the depths of the Great Bahama Bank — an idyllic area of the Caribbean more than 65 million years old, characterized by its stunning coral reefs and marine life. VistaJet Members can get up close and partake in conservation efforts, researching sharks, whales and other marine life as they explore aboard a submarine. Younger guests can race to find pirate treasures in this fun and educational adventure, offering an exclusive and never-before-seen experience that will appeal to all the family. An archipelago of nearly 700 beautiful islands, the Bahamas is an exotic location of palm-fringed white sandy beaches bordered by vibrant aquamarine water. Embark on a family-friendly odyssey aboard a classic sailing yacht, offering a mix of comfortable luxury and the chance to stay right in the heart of all the action.

Conservation and exploring the Altai — Mongolia

with Based On A True Story

Explore this extreme, nomadic and bewildering Mongolia, traveling through its wide expanses of untouched rolling hills, the striking Lake Khövsgöl and the Tsaatan reindeer herders. Discover the remarkable landscapes, spending nights with nomads sleeping in traditional ger tents, redesigned to include all the modern luxuries. VistaJet Members are welcomed to the majestic, glaciated Altai Mountains, home to the iconic Kazakh eagle hunters, getting to know their hosts, riding on horseback with them as they hunt, learning how the young birds are trained, watching games such as ‘kukhbar’, and getting an incredible first-hand insight into this vanishing way of life.

Next, they can work with local researchers and conservationists to track the rare and endangered Mongolian snow leopard — assisting field experts in setting up camera traps, tagging satellite tracking collars and learning how local communities and conservationists are working together to safeguard these precious cats.

Other highlights include traditional music with an impromptu ‘dombra’ concert by local musicians; a Naadam festival and Mongolian archery; climbing to the top of the Khongoryn Els dunes in the Gobi Desert; and a camel ride to the Flaming Cliffs of Bayanzag, the world’s largest dinosaur graveyard.

The land of superlatives — Greenland

with EYOS

The earth’s largest island is also the least densely populated country and contains the world’s largest and most northernly national park. The longest fjord in the world is East Greenland’s Scoresby Sund (Kangertittivaq), a dendritic labyrinth of wilderness over 200 miles long.

Close to ninety percent of Greenlanders are ethnically Inuit, which is the highest proportion by far in any of the Arctic countries.

VistaJet Members can embark on this incredible journey of discovery by expedition yacht, aboard the Nansen Explorer — experiencing every aspect of this vast wilderness. With Nansen’s helicopter capabilities guests can enjoy hours of skiing Greenland’s untracked slopes, her tenders and zodiacs allow for remote landings and remarkably close interactions with wildlife, while continuing to be respectful. Paddle boards and kayaks allow for silent immersion into an landscape punctuated by glaciers and natural floating sculptures of ice and snow.

Reconnecting to nature through wellness — Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique

with Kisawa

Immerse into morning sunrise yoga and meditation on the sand dunes of Kisawa Sanctuary — a luxury island property nestled within 300 hectares of pristine coastal beachfront in Mozambique. A team of dedicated chefs will prepare breakfast under canopy, using fresh, organic produce from the Sanctuary’s wild permaculture garden, overlooking the inland Crocodile Lake. VistaJet Members can continue to enjoy a day of specialized wellness rituals, including a Japanese infra-red sauna and Ayurvedic massage at the dedicated Natural Wellness Center. To give thanks to nature, finish the day with beach “glamping” at Ponta Mustita, enjoying an open fire and lantern-lit shoreline.

A desert adventure — Namibia

with Wilderness Safaris

Explore extreme landscapes, accompanied by revered scientist and conservationist Dr Conrad Brain. VistaJet Members will start at the desert retreat, Little Kulala, enjoying nature walks and eco-sensitive quad biking through the famous Sossusvlei Desert, before taking in spectacular views over the sand dunes from a hot air balloon.

Next, guests will venture to Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp where they will see an unexpected wealth of desert-adapted wildlife, including elephants and giraffes, as well as the Skeleton Coast — a UNESCO World Heritage site where the desert meets the sea, and home to Cape fur seals in their thousands, along with carnivores like the inscrutable brown hyaena. The last stop is Serra Cafema — set under towering trees along the Kunene River, it is one of the most remote camps in southern Africa, and highlights include respectful interaction with neighboring semi-nomadic Himba villagers, boating and guided explorations into the surrounding desert.

Cut your own album — Jamaica

with GUEST

There is a secluded yet delightful corner of a tropical Caribbean island, one with a unique energy and positive vibration that has given rise and nurtured some of the greatest musical artists of our times. VistaJet Members can dial into this musical powerhouse while transforming their creative dreams into the reality of their own album with local or internationally renowned producers and musical artists in support. Staying at Panorama, a contemporary villa set on a half-acre of landscaped gardens, guests enjoy a self-contained haven of modern global living while blending with the natural beauty of the island. A 360-degree view of the mountains, the Caribbean Sea and a surrounding palette of lush vegetation provide idyllic creative conditions with this Jamaican Eden as the ultimate backdrop.

VistaJet’s Private World continues to expand with more partners to more destinations around the world. For additional private travel inspiration, visit vistajet.com/privateworld.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 80 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

For informational purposes only. All bookings are subject to terms and conditions. All travel is subject to applicable rules and regulations, including permits and permissions. VistaJet makes no representations or warrants regarding either the safety or feasibility of any offering.

