Fire guts Kariadi Hospital’s medical recording room

A fire gutted the medical recording room of the Dokter Kariadi Hospital in Semarang, Central Java, on Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. local time in the medical recording room, chief of the Semarang City Police, Senior Commissioner Irwan Anwar, informed on Thursday.

Dozens of fire trucks were deployed to put out the blaze, he said. “At this moment, the blaze has been brought under control,” he added.

He said firefighters were still trying to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, he added.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the blaze, he informed.

Source: Antara News