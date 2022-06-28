DEAPcoin to Be Listed on Huobi Global, One of the Largest Crypto Asset Exchanges

Aiming to further increase the value and utility of DEAPcoin

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), the Singapore-based GameFi platform behind the “PlayMining” ecosystem, revealed its native DEAPcoin (DEP) token will be listed on June 30 11:00 (UTC+8) on “Huobi Global”, one of the world’s leading and largest exchanges for crypto assets.

“Huobi Global”, founded in 2013, is a Singapore-based crypto exchange ranked as the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, according to CoinGecko.

“Huobi Global” has also established a global blockchain ecosystem for the digital economy, serving tens of millions of users worldwide and earning their confidence and trust.

This fresh exchange listing represents the latest strategic tie-ups for DEA, with more expected to follow as part of its global GameFi expansion to make “Play to Earn” more accessible to users around the world. We will continue to reinforce and expand our alliance partners to further strengthen the PlayMining ecosystem.

[Listing information on Huobi Global]

Listing Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 11:00 (UTC＋8)

Trading Pair: DEP/USDT

■Comment from Naohito Yoshida, Founder & CEO of DEA

“We are very pleased to list DEP on Huobi Global, the world’s leading Singapore-based crypto exchange. I would like to thank everyone involved in the process. DEA’s mission to globally expand “Play to Earn” and Huobi Global’s strategy to lead the crypto asset industry with its strong global reach fit well together. On June 11, 2022, Huobi Global announced the creation of “Ivy Blocks”, a new investment division to deal with DeFi (decentralized finance) and Web3 projects. Also, it acquired a Latin American crypto exchange “Bitex” in May 2022, seeking to expand into the Latin American market, thus we are very much looking forward to the future development of the company.”

■About Huobi Global

Huobi Global is a Singapore-based crypto asset exchange founded in 2013. Huobi Group, the operating company of “Huobi Global,” is a global leader in the digital economy industry with a mission to dramatically advance core blockchain technology and integrate it with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. In addition, the company has established a global digital ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

To learn more about Huobi Global, visit their website.

■About DEAPcoin (DEP)

DEAPcoin is a utility token that is distributed on DEA’s GameFi platform, “PlayMining”, and can be used to trade NFTs. “PlayMining” was launched on May 26, 2020, and as of January 2022 has over 2.3 million users in 100 countries worldwide.

On Jan. 26, 2022, DEAPcoin was listed on “BITPOINT”, a crypto asset exchange licensed by the Japanese Financial Services Agency, becoming the 38th crypto asset handled in Japan. It is also the first Play to Earn token to be circulated in Japan and “PlayMining” is the world’s first Play to Earn token economy, leading the global GameFi market.

More information on DEAPcoin is available in the whitepaper.

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg/jp/

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018 and is developing “JobTribes”, a Play to Earn game, and “PlayMining NFT”, an “NFT marketplace”. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda｜soeda@dea.sg

