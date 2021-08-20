The Health Ministry has made information regarding COVID-19 vaccine stocks and their distribution available to the public through the SMILE application, a spokesperson has informed.

“Records of vaccine and logistics of COVID-19 vaccinations using logistics electronic monitoring system (SMILE) can now be accessed by the public,” spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccinations for the Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said at an online press conference, accessed from here on Thursday.

The SMILE application was developed from the Health Ministry’s vaccination dashboard, which can be accessed via the website https://vaksin.kemkes.go.id, she informed.

Logistics records and reports available on the SMILE application include vaccine batch numbers, expiry dates, logistics of received vaccines, allocated vaccines, amount of vaccines administered, and the number of bad or expired vaccines, she said.

“In the vaccine distribution process, it is recorded in the vaccine distribution application that is connected to SMILE, which will record according to the batch numbers, expiry dates of vaccines received from the distributors who sent it at each level,” she elaborated.

She added that Indonesia has received 190 million doses of vaccines, both in finished form and in the form of raw materials.

“Indonesia will get COVID-19 vaccines again on Thursday (August 19, 2021), with approximately 2.5 million doses that will arrive in the country,” she informed.

So far, 84.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country, and comprise 54.9 million first doses and 29.5 million second doses, she said.

Explaining the process of data compilation, she said that all vaccine-related information is summarized by the provincial health officer through the SMILE application and uploaded using a cellphone.

“If vaccine allocation data and logistics are not yet available on the SMILE application, the provincial health office can input the number of vaccines allocated for vaccinations during a certain period by themselves,” he said.

Source: Antara News