FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European power futures prices on Tuesday afternoon posted sharp gains, tracking soaring gas, coal and carbon prices that interact with wholesale electricity pricing. By 1220 GMT, German delivery of round-the-clock power in April 2022, the third quarter of 2023 and the year 2025 were at contract highs, amid across-the-board curve gains. April was 13.3% up at 204 euros ($230.09) a megawatt hour (MWh), third quarter 2023 delivery was up 16.5% at 99 euros, and 2025 up 7.4% at 92.7 euros. The benchmark German front year, Cal ’23, added 11.5% at 135.6 euros, and its French count…

