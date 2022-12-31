COVID-19: 113.67 million Indonesians vaccinated with second dose

The number of Indonesians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 113.67 million as of Friday, according to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

According to data received from the task force, the number of citizens receiving the second dose rose by 661,959 on Friday, taking the total number of fully vaccinated people to 113,666,327, or 113.67 million.

Meanwhile, the number of citizens receiving the first dose climbed by 1,070,414 to reach 161,080,856.

In addition, the number of people who have received the booster or third dose has so far reached 1,288,890, the task force reported.

The Indonesian government is targeting to immunize 208,265,720 citizens against COVID-19 to achieve community or herd immunity.

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has so far been administered to 77.46 percent of the total 208,265,720 targeted recipients, and the number of citizens who have been fully vaccinated against the virus has reached 54.67 percent of the total target.

Earlier, spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, pegged the total number of vaccine doses that the country has received so far at 458,069,415.

According to Tarmizi, the vaccine stocks secured by the government reflect its commitment to meeting the community’s vaccine needs.

“The Indonesian government will continue its efforts for the arrival of vaccines, both through bilateral and multilateral channels. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Indonesia has been actively establishing international and multilateral cooperation, including through the WHO Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator COVAX Facility,” she said.

The Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, to build community immunity against COVID-19.

The government recently commenced COVID-19 vaccinations for children in the 6–11 age group after Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin issued Ministerial Decree Number HK.01.07/MENKES/6688/2021 on the Implementation of the COVID-19 Vaccination for Children aged 6–11 years old.

Source: Antara News