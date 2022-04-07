Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market worth $309.6 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services.

Northbrook, IL, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new market research report “ Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global AI market size to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services.

COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, impacting the livelihood of people, their interactions, education systems, and the way people manage their businesses. The ability to sustain has become the new normal as enterprises are concentrating on implementing drastic measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of AI solutions has witnessed a slow growth in the first half of 2020 due to the global lockdown. However, the adoption of AI solutions is expected to increase tremendously during the forecast period. A wide range of tools and solutions are being adopted during the pandemic to detect and enforce social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19. The competition among major AI companies is expected to be furious as new opportunities for AI solutions have grown due to remote work and remote education. New practices such as work from home and social distancing are creating the need for remote monitoring, smart payment technologies, and building the digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments. With a sudden surge in remote workers and online learners, there is an increase in the demand for advanced AI solutions and services.

The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, the AI market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment of the report is subsegmented into application programming interface (API) and ML framework, the hardware segment is bifurcated into processor, memory, and network, whereas the services segment is segmented into deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. The services segment is expected to account for higher CAGR during the forecast due to the growing use of AI and analytics for policymaking, environmental analysis, and real-time decision-making.

The ML segment to have larger market size during the forecast period

The AI market has been segmented by technology into ML, NLP, context-aware computing, and computer vision. The market share of ML technology is higher attributed to the enormous availability of data, also called big data, and the increasing adoption of ML by enterprises and federal agencies to gain useful insights.

Healthcare and Life Sciences segment to have the higher CAGR during the forecast period

The AI market by vertical has been categorized into 8 different verticals, namely, BFSI, retail and eCommerce, automotive, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others (education, media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality). Factors such as the presence of a large volume of imaging data, advantages offered by AI systems to radiologists in diagnosis and treatment management, and the influx of a large number of start-ups in this segment are fueling the growth of healthcare and life sciences segment in AI market.

North America to account for larger market size during the forecast period

The AI market is segmented into five geographic regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The key factor supporting the growth of the AI market in this region is the wide-scale adoption of AI technologies in several industries, such as healthcare, automotive, agriculture, retail, marketing, and law.

Major vendors in the global AI market include Alphabet Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Huawei (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), iFLYTEK (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), General Vision Inc. (US), Graphcore (UK), Mellanox Technologies (US), Darktrace (UK), Cylance Inc. (US), Didi Chuxing Technology Co. (China), Zoox (US), Face++ (China), Inbenta (US), Zephyr Health Inc. (US), Butterfly Network (US), Atomwise Inc. (US), Vicarious (US), Preferred Network Inc. (Japan), AIBrain LLC (US), Wave Computing Inc. (US), Mythic (US), Adapteva (US), Koniku Inc. (US), KnuEdge Inc. (US), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Progress DataRPM (US), Descartes Labs (US), Gamaya (Switzerland), EC2CE (Spain), Precision Hawk(US), Agribotix (US), Neurala (US), Iris Automation (US), Pilot AI Labs Inc.(US), Sentient Technologies (US), Applied Brain Research (Canada), Twitter (US), InsideSales (US), Persado (US), Mariana (US), Drawbridge (US), Narrative Science (US), Appier (Taiwan), Zensed (Sweden), and GumGum Inc. (US).

