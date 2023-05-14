“Anucha” invites people to exercise their right to choose representatives to join the House of Representatives

Chainat, May 14 – “Anucha” has exercised his right to vote. inviting people to come out and exercise their right to elect representatives to enter the House of Representatives act for the people

Anucha Nakasai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Exercise your right at polling station 1, constituency 1, Sala Luang Pu Hin, Sappaya District, Chainat Province, where Mr. Anucha arrives. went to check the list of voters according to the list of voters of the unit which was ranked 306th from the list of all 734 voters, then entered the voting booth receive 2 ballot papers, namely a purple card, choose a constituency-divided MP And the green card, choose a list of MPs before walking into the cross booth and drop the ballot paper into the ballot box

Mr. Anucha said after voting that As a Thai person who came out to exercise the right to vote for members of the House of Representatives Today, it was found that people had traveled to join in exercising their rights in abundance. It is a great thing that everyone comes to vote as a Thai person who has to elect members of the House of Representatives.

“I would like to invite all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote in a democratic system with the King as Head of State. which is considered important It is close to selecting representatives to be representatives in choosing the country’s executives instead of the people. for this election According to the forecast of a large number of users this year observed from the large number of people returning to their hometowns which shows that the public pays attention to the election This is a democratic process,” said Mr. Anucha.-

