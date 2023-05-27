Accelerate the hunt for “I-robber bandits” using a knife to pendant the neck of a fresh tilapia seller to win ten thousand

Udon Thani, May 27- Police at Nong Han Police Station rush to hunt for “robbers” who used a knife to stab a fish seller’s neck to win 1.3 ten thousand and flee unwittingly.

Police at Nong Han Police Station led investigations at the scene. After receiving the report that the villain used a knife to steal Fresh tilapia shop, Moo 14, Nong Tan Estate Village, Phon Ngam Subdistrict, Nong Han District, Udon Thani Province The scene of the incident was a shack selling pizza and fresh tilapia. Mrs. Kannika, 43, the owner of the shop, was the victim. Standing and waiting with relatives to testify to the staff in shock. The victim told about closing the shop. And count the money sold for 3-4 days, put it in the apron pocket. There was a criminal riding a motorcycle to park in front of the shop. Walked in and asked to buy fresh tilapia. swing to scoop fish in a cement basin The criminal used a sharp knife of unknown size. Pendant on the left neck Then use your hand to pick up 13,000 baht.

Then pushed down to the ground. before running to get on a motorcycle and escape He felt familiar with his mannerisms. and the voice of the villain as if they used to be customers who bought fresh tilapia at the store But not sure if it’s the same person or not. because he wore a balaclava to hide his face The culprit was a young man, about 25-30 years old, dark-skinned, slender build. wearing a balaclava to cover the face wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt wearing jeans with knee length ripped wearing blue sandals Used a Honda brand motorcycle, blue, old condition, decorated racing. no license plate attached

Initially, the Nong Han Police Station coordinated with the Muang Udon Thani Police Station. Intercepted along the route expected by the villain to escape but without a sign Only traces of the wheels of a motorcycle were found next to the shop, while the CCTV at the shop was damaged and could not record the incident.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency