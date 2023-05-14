Accelerate second phase of rice aid distribution: Bapanas to Bulog

The realization (of the aid distribution) must be maintained and we continue to encourage Bulog to collaborate with local governments to accelerate distribution. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Food Agency (Bapanas) has asked the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to expedite the second phase of the distribution of rice assistance, which was rolled out at the beginning of May 2023.In a statement issued on Saturday, Deputy III for Consumption Diversification and Food Safety at BapanasAndriko Noto Susantosaid that his party had also urged Bulog to focus on maintaining the Government Rice Reserves (CBP). He noted that the distribution of CBP to help maintain the stability of food supply and price had benefited the community during the 2023 Eid al-Fitr celebration, which was observed on April 22. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded the inflation rate in April 2023 at 4.33 percent year-on-year (yoy), a decline compared to a rate of 4.97 percent yoy in March. The Bapanas official informed that the CBP stock at the Bulog’s warehouse in Wates sub-district, Kulonprogo district, Yogyakarta province, was sufficient at 10,214 tons. “The realization (of the aid distribution) must be maintained and we continue to encourage Bulog to collaborate with local governments to accelerate distribution,” he said while accompanying members of Commission IV of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) during their visit to Bulog’s warehouse. The number of beneficiary families (KPM) receiving the rice aid in Yogyakarta province stood at 379,441. The realization of the first phase of the assistance distribution reached 100 percent in April 2023. Meanwhile, the realization of the second phase reached 6 percent. The Head of Commission IV of the DPR RISudinsaid that his party’s visit to the warehouse was aimed at ensuring that the government’s attempts to meet the people’s needs run well and at stabilizing food prices to bolster the welfare of food business actors. Meanwhile, Director of Finance at BulogBagya Mulyantosaid that the agency will receive additional rice supply in the next two weeks and disburse it immediately to the community in collaboration with several stakeholders.

Source: Antara News Agency