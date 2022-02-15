A Woman is the First Captain to Have Completed the New ITA Airways Command Course

Today the Ceremony to Assign the ‘Grades’ to the New Captains

Francesca Longhi is the first Captain to have completed the new ITA Airways Command Course

ROME, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first ITA Airways Command Course, the highest level of training to become a Captain, has been completed.

Francesca Longhi is the first Captain to receive the prestigious title after completing the course together with twelve new Captains, who are all type-rated to Airbus A320.

To celebrate the occasion and assign the ‘grades’ to the new Captains, a ceremony was held this morning at the ITA Airways headquarters, in Rome Fiumicino, at the presence of Alfredo Altavilla – Executive Chairman of ITA Airways, Fabio Lazzerini – Chief Executive Officer of ITA Airways and Captain Riccardo Privitera –Director of Flight Operations of ITA Airways.

The restart of Command Courses after more than 10 years, is one of ITA Airways’ major novelties and represents a concrete sign of the Company’s attention to its flight crew, their training, and the tools they need to cover roles of increasing responsibility.

There are 130 First Officers in the new ITA Airways Command Courses who will receive their grades in the coming months.

ITA Airways’ training courses are recognised worldwide as a school of the highest professionalism for pilots, and above all, they provide a unique opportunity to become Captain and fulfil the dream and ambition of every airline pilot, courtesy of the successful completion of the training/selection process.

Each ITA Airways Command Course is made up of several sessions, including classrooms, technical trainings in the flight simulators at the Company’s training centre and flight trainings. During the course, pilots undergo numerous checks, which need to be successfully passed to be granted access to the next level and receive the coveted ‘grades’ as well as the fabled ‘4th stripe’ on their jacket, while officially assuming the title of ‘Acting Captain’ for six months.

During these six months, they will have to undergo further checks, and only after passing them they will become Captains, a position that is officially recognised by the ‘Command Course Board’.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola – barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ ca222053-7370-4955-ac06- 6507e5d7e38b

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.