YOURSAY | Questions over RM63b award to Sulu sultan’s descendants

Published by

Malaysiakini (English)

YOURSAY | ‘This whole Sulu sultan treaty is a joke.’ Report: M’sia ordered to pay almost RM63b to Sulu sultan’s descendants COMMENT | RM63b award to Sulu sultan’s descendants – an interesting situation BusinessFirst: Sabah Law Society president Roger Chin raises very cogent questions (on the issue of the RM63 billion award to Sulu sultan’s descendants by an arbitration court in France). My question is whether it was a mistake for Malaysia not to have participated in the proceedings. First, I understand the rationale for not participating, as if we did and lose then we could be argued to be bou…

Read More