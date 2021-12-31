The Yogyakarta municipal authority will ensure that all street lights and CCTV at public locations and roads are activated to discourage street crimes, known locally as “klithih” in the city.

“We have instructed the authority to activate all street lights and CCTVs installed at several locations in the city and ensure that all equipment stayed active,” Yogyakarta Deputy Mayor Heroe Poerwadi remarked in Yogyakarta on Thursday.

The authority also encouraged residents and business owners to install CCTVs at their homes or business establishments to help the police since a street crime could be recorded by their surveillance camera, he explained.

“CCTV will be immensely helpful to handle the ‘klithih’ crime owing to the incidental nature of the street crime,” the deputy mayor remarked.

Apart from activating street lights and CCTVs, the authority will also deploy the municipal police to monitor vulnerable locations, particularly places frequented by youths, and disperse gatherings of youngsters with bad intentions, he noted.

“What complicates the crime-handling process is when an outsider commits the ‘klithih’ crime within or outside the city but is arrested in Yogyakarta,” Poerwadi pointed out.

The regional authority has coordinated with the Yogyakarta regional police and the province’s Child Protection Agency to discuss methods to reduce the incidents of crime, he stated.

“The regional government, police forces, and relevant institutions must have a unified measure in place, supported by families and the public, in order to suppress the crime,” he stated.

Poerwadi urged parents to keep track of their children’s activities and promptly take precautionary measures if their child starting exhibiting negative behavioral traits.

The deputy mayor also suggested residents, whose children had yet to return home by 9 p.m. local time, to inquire from them about their locations and request them to go home.

“Proper punishment must be planned to ensure that perpetrators will reform themselves. One of the punishments suggested is to penalise them with social work at the orphanage or nursing home to nurture their empathy,” Poerwadi remarked.

Source: Antara News